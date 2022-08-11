Allen Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. SouthState Corp raised its position in Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $2.80 on Thursday, reaching $95.23. 607,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,939,808. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.26 and its 200-day moving average is $103.95. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $196.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $258.16 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.58.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. HSBC lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

