Allen Capital Group LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.27. 334,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,425,508. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $53.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.29.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

