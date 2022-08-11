Allen Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,015 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.68. The company had a trading volume of 31,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,535. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $32.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.77.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

