Allen Capital Group LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 50,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,001,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $422,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,107. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.51 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.80.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

