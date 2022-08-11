Allen Capital Group LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Allen Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $71.78. The stock had a trading volume of 165,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,136,751. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.40 and its 200 day moving average is $74.47. The company has a market cap of $130.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

