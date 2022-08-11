Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $12.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BIRD. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Allbirds in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Allbirds from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Allbirds from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.86.

Shares of BIRD stock opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.69 million and a P/E ratio of -6.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24. Allbirds has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $32.44.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 25.09% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $78.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.78 million. Allbirds’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allbirds will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allbirds news, CEO Timothy O. Brown bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the first quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,720,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

