Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a growth of 324.3% from the July 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Allarity Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Allarity Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Allarity Therapeutics stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79. Allarity Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $18.20.

Institutional Trading of Allarity Therapeutics

Allarity Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Allarity Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allarity Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 114,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Allarity Therapeutics Company Profile

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA, a microtubule inhibitor for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

