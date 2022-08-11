Alien Worlds (TLM) Trading Up 2% Over Last Week

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Alien Worlds has a market capitalization of $83.75 million and $29.23 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be bought for $0.0321 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alien Worlds has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004124 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001568 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00014990 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00039119 BTC.
Alien Worlds Profile
Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,617,135,616 coins and its circulating supply is 2,611,487,653 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds.
Alien Worlds Coin Trading
