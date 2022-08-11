Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) is Discovery Value Fund’s 9th Largest Position

Discovery Value Fund trimmed its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 138,129 shares during the period. Albemarle makes up about 4.3% of Discovery Value Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Discovery Value Fund owned about 0.22% of Albemarle worth $57,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 199.5% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 26.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 70,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,559,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Albemarle by 17.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 65,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle to $294.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.05.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $9.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $268.48. The company had a trading volume of 46,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,846. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 118.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

