Alamar Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Alamar Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,155,927,000 after purchasing an additional 462,751 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $266,928,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,886,000 after purchasing an additional 89,908 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 732.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,513,000 after purchasing an additional 73,406 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,402,000 after purchasing an additional 67,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $12.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $341.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,581. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $283.72 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $313.60 and a 200-day moving average of $372.56.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

