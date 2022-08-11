Alamar Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of IWN stock traded up $2.81 on Thursday, hitting $157.22. 26,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,857. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.00. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.55 and a twelve month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

