Akropolis Price Tops $0.0052 on Major Exchanges (AKRO)

Akropolis (AKRO) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 10th. Akropolis has a market cap of $26.05 million and $3.06 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akropolis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Akropolis has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,291.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004127 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00130395 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00037288 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00063972 BTC.

Akropolis Coin Profile

Akropolis (AKRO) is a coin. It launched on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Akropolis

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

