Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AKAM. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.00.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

AKAM traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.52. 7,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.47. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $85.90 and a 1 year high of $123.25.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,738. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $737,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,627 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 329,453 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $38,557,000 after buying an additional 22,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 148,470 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.