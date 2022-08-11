AirSwap (AST) Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges

AirSwap (AST) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One AirSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, AirSwap has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. AirSwap has a market cap of $15.59 million and $1.03 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,658.68 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004051 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00131565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00037031 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00065516 BTC.

About AirSwap

AirSwap is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io.

AirSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

