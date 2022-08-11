AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

AgroFresh Solutions Stock Performance

AgroFresh Solutions stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $2.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Clinton A. Jr. Lewis bought 32,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $54,164.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,164.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AgroFresh Solutions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,750,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 199,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 30.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 17.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGFS shares. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

