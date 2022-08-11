AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share.
AgroFresh Solutions Stock Performance
AgroFresh Solutions stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $2.44.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Clinton A. Jr. Lewis bought 32,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $54,164.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,164.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AgroFresh Solutions
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGFS shares. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About AgroFresh Solutions
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.