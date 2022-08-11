AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Position Trimmed by Alphasimplex Group LLC

Alphasimplex Group LLC cut its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,223 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.72. 133,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,001,790. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.48. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.75 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a jul 22 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.39%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

