Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.98% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti Price Performance

AGTI stock opened at $17.04 on Thursday. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $273.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.66 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $225,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $225,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Creviston sold 32,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $635,517.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,275.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,867,711. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Agiliti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Agiliti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Agiliti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Agiliti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Agiliti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.