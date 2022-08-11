ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $43.64

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.64 and traded as high as $44.17. ageas SA/NV shares last traded at $43.89, with a volume of 7,469 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGESY shares. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ageas SA/NV from €38.50 ($39.29) to €42.70 ($43.57) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ageas SA/NV from €44.50 ($45.41) to €45.50 ($46.43) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

ageas SA/NV Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.74.

ageas SA/NV Announces Dividend

ageas SA/NV ( OTCMKTS:AGESY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 5.70%. Research analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $2.0559 per share. This represents a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. ageas SA/NV’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.