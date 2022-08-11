Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Aemetis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets downgraded shares of Aemetis to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.25.
Aemetis Price Performance
Aemetis stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $363.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aemetis
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Aemetis
Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.
