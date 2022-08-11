Advisors Capital Management LLC Takes Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 213,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,338,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of SL Green Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLG. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.0% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLG. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.51.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of SL Green Realty stock traded up $2.37 on Thursday, hitting $51.34. The stock had a trading volume of 47,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,904. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.47. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.93 and a twelve month high of $83.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.44.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 40.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.60%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

