Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $21,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in BlackRock by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,713,000 after buying an additional 33,353 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in BlackRock by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $7.29 on Thursday, reaching $732.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,547. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $634.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $685.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.08.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.