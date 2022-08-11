Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 394,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $28,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GXO. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.65.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded up $1.64 on Thursday, hitting $50.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,148. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.49.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

