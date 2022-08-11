Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 544,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,439 shares during the period. W. P. Carey makes up approximately 1.2% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $44,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WPC. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 40.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of WPC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.02. 17,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,960. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.20. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.059 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.18%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.