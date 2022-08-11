Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $26.56 Million Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,267,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Ares Capital worth $26,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARCC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $20.32. The stock had a trading volume of 18,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,212. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Insider Transactions at Ares Capital

In related news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti bought 300,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,643,084.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Arougheti purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,643,084.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 381,775 shares of company stock worth $6,875,621. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

