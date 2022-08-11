Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $19.84 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,672 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Seagate Technology worth $19,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,242 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at about $40,500,000. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at about $3,364,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 11.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 867,853 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $78,020,000 after acquiring an additional 89,300 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at about $1,577,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.85.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX traded up $2.74 on Thursday, reaching $83.08. The company had a trading volume of 47,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,091. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.87 and its 200 day moving average is $87.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

