Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $13.93 Million Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of STERIS worth $13,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in STERIS by 3.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 838.8% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 11,962 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.71.

NYSE:STE traded up $2.40 on Thursday, hitting $212.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,898. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 0.71. STERIS plc has a one year low of $192.40 and a one year high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 7.90%. Research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,540.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

