Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 94 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $25,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $352.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,502. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $341.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $335.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.55.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

