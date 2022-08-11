Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,948 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $32,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $17,474,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $46.16. 365,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,139,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.73. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $191.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

