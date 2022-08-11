Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 21,512 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 457,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,512 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $14,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,113,000 after buying an additional 682,119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,430,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after buying an additional 269,960 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,342,000 after buying an additional 51,868 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,571,000 after buying an additional 145,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,650,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,361,000 after buying an additional 15,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $35,924.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,292.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $29,609.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $35,924.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,292.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,162 shares of company stock worth $340,338. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BXMT stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.53. The company had a trading volume of 29,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,421. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.23. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 44.90% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 101.64%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

