Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Advent Technologies had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 440.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Advent Technologies Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ ADN opened at $3.08 on Thursday. Advent Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advent Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 99,453 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Advent Technologies by 39.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 158,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 44,908 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Advent Technologies by 71.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 35,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth $184,000. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Advent Technologies from $11.20 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

