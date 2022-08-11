Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Advantage Solutions had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 1.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Advantage Solutions Stock Down 8.0 %

ADV stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40. Advantage Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Advantage Solutions by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 529,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 20,843 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Advantage Solutions by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 17,984 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Advantage Solutions by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 22,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,774,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after buying an additional 62,402 shares during the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Advantage Solutions

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advantage Solutions from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

