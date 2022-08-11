Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) EVP Sells $263,632.60 in Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) EVP Brian W. King sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total transaction of $263,632.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,131.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WMS traded up $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $144.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,788. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.81 and a fifty-two week high of $148.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $849.39 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.97% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.67%.

WMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,253,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 157,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,456,000 after buying an additional 36,778 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

