Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.22

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.22 and traded as low as $16.80. Adecco Group shares last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 101,479 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on AHEXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 41 to CHF 36 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 35 to CHF 32 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 51.50 to CHF 34.30 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average is $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Adecco Group AG will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

