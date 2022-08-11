Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,459 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Brookmont Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 57.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 156,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after acquiring an additional 57,052 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.2% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 14.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,373,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,255,000 after purchasing an additional 417,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of ATVI opened at $80.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.84. The company has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.