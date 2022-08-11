Actinium (ACM) Trading 1.6% Higher This Week

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. In the last week, Actinium has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $169,084.70 and approximately $282.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000189 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 111.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 42,852,000 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.