ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

ACCO Brands stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.73. 725,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,369. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $652.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.85. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $9.76.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 26,811 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 12,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 396.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

