ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.15 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. ACCO Brands updated its FY22 guidance to $1.39-1.44 EPS.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:ACCO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.73. 725,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,369. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.85. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $9.76.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACCO Brands

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACCO. TheStreet downgraded ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 69.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,295,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 531,755 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 17.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,701,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 247,609 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ACCO Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,357,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after buying an additional 93,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ACCO Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,131,000 after buying an additional 92,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 128.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 90,143 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

