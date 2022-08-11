Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-$1.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance
AKR traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $17.07. 711,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,913. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AKR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.40.
Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
