Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-$1.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

AKR traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $17.07. 711,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,913. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

