Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:JEQ)

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 45.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Abrdn Japan Equity Fund alerts:

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JEQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.05. 8,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,695. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $10.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc ( NYSE:JEQ Get Rating ) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.61% of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 62.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Japan Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.