Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:JEQ)

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 45.6% annually over the last three years.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:JEQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.05. 8,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,695. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $10.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45.
About Abrdn Japan Equity Fund
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.
