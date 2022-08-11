Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,504 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,388 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 598,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $70,862,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.65. The company had a trading volume of 116,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.00 and a 200-day moving average of $115.44. The company has a market capitalization of $195.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $101.24 and a 12-month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

