8PAY (8PAY) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

8PAY (8PAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, 8PAY has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. 8PAY has a total market cap of $613,857.95 and approximately $84,522.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004111 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001565 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00014826 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00038942 BTC.
About 8PAY
8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network.
8PAY Coin Trading
