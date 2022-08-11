750 Shares in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Bought by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GXO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.65.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics stock opened at $49.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.49.

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.