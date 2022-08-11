55,000 Shares in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) Acquired by Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP owned 0.13% of RXR Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of RXR Acquisition by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,406,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,213,000 after purchasing an additional 59,181 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RXR Acquisition by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,001,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in RXR Acquisition by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,669,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,279,000 after acquiring an additional 474,980 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in RXR Acquisition by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,425,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,867 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in RXR Acquisition by 7,635.2% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,148,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

RXR Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of RXRA remained flat at $9.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 99 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,450. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.08.

RXR Acquisition Profile

RXR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a company servicing the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

