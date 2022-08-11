4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,100 shares, an increase of 226.9% from the July 15th total of 127,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 865,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
4Front Ventures Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:FFNTF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,860. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68. 4Front Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.31.
4Front Ventures Company Profile
