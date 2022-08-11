4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,100 shares, an increase of 226.9% from the July 15th total of 127,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 865,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

4Front Ventures Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FFNTF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,860. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68. 4Front Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.31.

4Front Ventures Company Profile

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, THC Cannabis and Cannabidiol (CBD) Wellness. It produces, cultivates, sells, and distributes cannabis and CBD. As of December 31, 2021, it operated six dispensaries in Massachusetts, Illinois, and Michigan primarily under the MISSION brand name.

