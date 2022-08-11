48,181 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM) Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

SPVM traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.75. 7,719 shares of the company traded hands. Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $30.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.99.

