4,791 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Bought by Corbett Road Capital Management LLC

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Insider Activity

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.4 %

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.59. 157,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,136,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.47. The company has a market cap of $130.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

