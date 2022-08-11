3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the period. 3M makes up approximately 1.7% of Apriem Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $11,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $596,325,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $186,687,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in 3M by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after buying an additional 450,546 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,293,000 after buying an additional 361,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in 3M by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,495,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $371,585,000 after buying an additional 296,600 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,465 shares of company stock worth $5,956,664 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $150.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.11 and its 200-day moving average is $145.82. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $125.60 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The company has a market capitalization of $85.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

