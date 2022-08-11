2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.98

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.98 and traded as low as $8.72. 2U shares last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 836,921 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TWOU shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie downgraded shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.27.

2U Stock Down 8.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2U

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $241.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.26 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 32.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 152.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,120,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,760,000 after purchasing an additional 676,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 55.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,415,000 after purchasing an additional 519,324 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,147,000 after purchasing an additional 460,723 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 8.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,542,000 after purchasing an additional 460,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 4.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,586,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,342,000 after purchasing an additional 399,604 shares in the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Stories

