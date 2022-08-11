2,904 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Acquired by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown acquired a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.20. The company had a trading volume of 94,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,346. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $75.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.72.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. ONEOK’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

