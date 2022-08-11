2,667 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by Alphasimplex Group LLC

Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,667 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. Walmart makes up about 1.5% of Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 5.0% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its position in Walmart by 4.4% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.56. The company had a trading volume of 68,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,296,163. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $355.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.32 and its 200 day moving average is $136.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

